Crucial’s 2TB USB 3.2 Gen2 Portable SSD just its best price ever at $133 shipped (Reg. $190+)

Amazon is now offering the Crucial X8 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $132.99 shipped. This one launched at over $300 and has more recently carried a $190 regular price. While we have seen a number of price drops over the last couple months, including a stopover at the previous all-time low of $140, today’s deal is the best we have tracked on the Crucial X8 with 2TB of storage capacity. Holiday pricing on the popular SanDisk 1TB Extreme model continues at the *$100** *Amazon* *all-time low, but there aren’t very many 2TB portable SSDs as good as the X8 for just $32 more. You’re looking at a USB 3.2 Gen2 solution that can move data at up to 1,050MB/s with USB-C connectivity. A top pick among our best bang for your buck options that just dropped even lower, it also delivers an anodized aluminum core with a 7.5-foot drop protection and compatibility with a wide range of platforms and devices. Head below for more details.



