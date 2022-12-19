Lexar’s 2022 portable gaming SSD outperforms the competition at new low from $85.50

Amazon is now offering the Lexar SL660 Blaze 512GB Gaming Portable External SSD at $85.49 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This model launched back in May at $130 and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon with shipping times ahead of Christmas. You’ll also find the 1TB model at *$125.26 shipped*, or matching the best we have tracked directly via Amazon. The SL660 delivers modern USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support with NVMe performance at speeds that outperform most of the popular options in the space. At up to 2,000MB/s, it is ready to house your game library and just about anything else you might keep on a portable SSD. But you’ll also find a unique form-factor here with aluminum construction, a sandblasted finish “for added protection, shock, and vibration resistance” as well as a detachable stand, USB-C connectivity, 256-bit AES encryption, a 5-year warranty, and RGB LED lighting. More deals and details below.



