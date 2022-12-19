Lamicall’s 2-in-1 iPhone and Apple Watch stand drops 40% to $12, plus more from $5

Today only, as part of its Very Merry Deals, the official Lamicall Amazon storefront is offering up to *50% off* a range of its smartphone and tablet stands starting from under $5. One notable option we don’t see on sale as often is the Lamicall WS01 2-in-1 Smartphone and Apple Watch holder at *$11.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over 25. Regularly $20, this is 40% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked in 2022 at Amazon, and the best we can find. Compatible with just about all iPhone and Apple Watch models, it is made of a “solid metal construction” with silicone padding and is design to support charging cables for both devices. It’s certainly not one of those integrated charging stands we feature around here on a regular basis, but its does provide a more affordable solution that might come in handy when away from your main workstation or something along those lines, never mind making for a less pricey gift option. Head below for more Lamicall deals.



