Twitter users vote to oust Elon Musk as CEO
Published
Twitter users voted on Monday to oust controversial owner Elon Musk as CEO in an unscientific poll he organized and promised to honor, just weeks after he took…Full Article
Published
Twitter users voted on Monday to oust controversial owner Elon Musk as CEO in an unscientific poll he organized and promised to honor, just weeks after he took…Full Article
World’s most popular Youtuber MrBeast asked Twitter Boss Elon Musk that if he could be the next CEO after Musk posted a poll on..
In an unexpected move, Elon Musk has introduced a new feature on Twitter that should please the broader crypto community, but..