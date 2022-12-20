You should replace Windows 11 with Linux Mint 21.1 on grandma's PC this Christmas

Grandmothers can be great ladies, but let's be honest -- they aren't very good at using computers. It's not their fault though -- they didn't grow up with them. That's why every time you visit grandma for Christmas, she asks you to fix her computer. If you are sick of removing malware from grandma's PC, there is a simple solution -- install Linux! Yes, by formatting grandma's hard drive and replacing Windows with Linux, she will have the best Christmas ever. But what Linux distribution should you install on grandma's computer? Well, Linux Mint 21.1 was officially released earlier today,… [Continue Reading]