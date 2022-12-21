Best phone carriers: Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T – is it worth making a switch?

Want to check out your options for phone carriers? While prices have increased for some of the major providers this year, market competition is strong which means compelling offers for those who switch. Read along for a look at the best phone carriers in the US. We’ll cover Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T as well as some of the best affordable iPhone plans from smaller carriers. This guide will also detail how to find real-world coverage maps, how to test a carrier for free instantly with eSIM, and more.



