Get 'Easier: 60 Ways to Make Your Work Life Work for You' ($15 value) FREE for a limited time

A frustrated client hires a coach. He's looking for answers. Direction. And clarity. He wants to leave his job but can't find the self-confidence to do so. Should he stick it out? Is entrepreneurship a good idea? Little does he know, he's about to be fired in just five days. Inside Easier: 60 Ways to Make Your Work Life Work for You, a self-leadership inquiry becomes a story of transformation -- and powerful universal discovery. Can a single conversation change your life? Easier is the hold-your-handbook on coaching, leadership, and resilience. The story offers leadership insights on creating the future of work, finding… [Continue Reading]