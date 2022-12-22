This portable power station with two AC plugs, 60W USB-C PD, and Qi charging hits $120 in New Green Deals

Are you tired of lugging a gas-powered generator around? Well, this portable power station is a great way to run your campsite without gas or oil. It packs a 154Wh capacity, outputs up to 200W over its 110V plugs, and even delivers 60W USB-C PD charging. All of this comes in a compact form-factor with even a 10W Qi wireless charger on top for *$120* at Amazon, which is a full $30 discount from its normal going rate and marking the second-best deal we’ve seen all-time. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.



