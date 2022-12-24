Samsung Recalls Washing Machines Due to Fire Hazard

Samsung’s business doesn’t only come down to mobile phones, as the South Koreans are currently one of the leading names in the appliance market as well. But on the other hand, just like mobile devices, washing machines are giving headaches to the company, with a recent recall serving as living proof in this regard. The company has recently issued a recall for no more, no less than 660,000 washing machines due to what seems to be overheating posing an increased risk of fire. Samsung says it’s aware of 51 different cases when the washing machines malfunctioned and started smoking, melting, or overheating. Furthermore, the company says it even received reports of fire, with no less than 10 such cases causing property damages. There Samsung customers reported injuries due to smoke inhalation. Sold at most U.S. retailers, including Best Buy, Costco, and The Home Depot between June 2021 and December 2022, these washing machines require an urgent software update that c...