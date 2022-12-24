Decorate for 2023 with Amazon’s New Year Sale on banners, balloons, confetti, and more from $5

Today only, as part of its New Year Sale, KatchOn™ Store (98% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a selection of New Year party supplies on sale. Our top pick is the New Year Bundle for $13.87 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20, this marks the first discount that we’ve tracked at Amazon and also a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This kit includes everything you need for a New Year’s party and should even arrive in time, though it might be a bit last minute. There’s a full-length Happy New Years banner that spans 10 feet as well as a gold fringe curtain for a door that’s 10 feet tall, a 6-pack of pompoms, and 36 balloons of various colors. Plus, you’ll even get white ribbon and straws to round things out. Check out Amazon to learn more then keep reading for additional information.



more…