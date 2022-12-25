It’s a Christmas miracle! BIONICLE officially returning as gift with purchase in January, more

It truly is a Christmas miracle! Earlier this fall we reported that the LEGO Group would be returning to its vault in order to dish out some remakes of old school sets as new, nostalgia-fueled creations. Today we’re able to share a first look at two of the upcoming builds, including the new BIONICLE gift with purchase and the long-awaited return of LEGO Blacktron. Arriving as freebies through the month of January, the LEGO BIONICLE Tahu and Takua set joins the 2023 return of another classic theme with the Blacktron Cruiser.



