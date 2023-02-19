Microsoft Wants Its AI Revolution to Include Ads as Well

Microsoft is one of the tech giants that are betting big on AI integration into its products, and the company is already working on its long-term ambitions on this front. As it turns out, the software giant sees ads as an integral part of the AI strategy, with the company reportedly getting in touch with advertisers specifically to demonstrate how sponsored links would be displayed within responses offered by its chatbot. In other words, the AI-powered conversation experience integrated into Bing would end up serving ads, and Microsoft believes this could eventually be useful for users while also doubling as a source of revenue for the company. At this point, it’s not yet known when Bing would start displaying ads in chatbot conversations, but given the AI push itself is still in its early days, it could take a while until this happens. Microsoft said...