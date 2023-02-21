Upgrade your shop with Dremel’s 4000 High Performance Rotary Tool Kit at $110, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Dremel rotary tools and accessories starting from *$21*. Leading the way here has to be the Dremel 4000 High Performance Rotary Tool with six attachments and 50 accessories for $109.99 shipped. Normally going for $150, this solid $40 price drop marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $11 of the all-time low. The Dremel 4000 is a variable speed rotary tool that ranges from 5,000 to 35,000 RPM. The tool features an integrated wrench for locking accessories into it as well. This tool also features electronic feedback which will keep the tool running at the set RPM even when interacting with the work material. This can prevent stalling at lower speeds and makes for more consistent cuts. Along with the Dremel is the 50 accessories that range from carving/engraving bits to metal cutting discs. The six attachments include an angled handle, a multipurpose cutting head, and more. Head below for more Dremel deals.



