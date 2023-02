Shopping for your family can get pricey, whether it’s for everyday essentials or you’re hosting a special occasion. If you want high quality at a great value, take a trip over to Costco. New members can sign up for a 1-year Costco Gold Star Membership that comes with a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card*. During the Presidents’ Day sale now through the end of the month, get it for *$60*.



more…