JLab’s JBuds Frames open-ear speakers attach to any glasses at $15 (25% off)

JLab’s official Amazon storefront is offering its JBuds Frames Wireless Open-Ear Audio for Your Glasses at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20, today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve seen since October when it hit $14 and is the second-best price all-time as well. These unique speakers mount to just about any glasses or sunglasses, making them quite versatile. The speakers themselves have an open-ear design meaning nothing has to go in or on your ear for it to work. This means you can still hear what’s going on around you when listening to tunes or taking calls. Yep, JBuds Frames has a built-in mic so you can even take phone calls. Plus, it works with your phone’s assistant, be that Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant, meaning you can use voice commands to make calls, send texts, or even change the music. Keep reading for more.



more…