9to5Toys Daily: February 23, 2022 – Save on M2 Mac mini, M2 MacBook Air, Galaxy S23+, more

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.



· Apple’s new M2 Pro Mac mini sees first discount at Amazon with $50 in savings, more

· Take $150 off Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air at second-best price yet of $1,049

· Samsung’s just-released Galaxy S23+ falls to new all-time low at $860 (Reg. $1,000)



more…