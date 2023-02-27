The Excavation of Hob's Barrow Review (PC)

After spending several hours playing The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow, I have the feeling that I’ve watched one of the best episodes of Midsomer Murders. Although there’s not really a murder that you have to solve in the game, the mystery and the atmosphere are all there plus a splash of myth. Developed by Cloak and Dagger Games and published by Wadjet Eye Games, The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow puts players in the shoes of Thomasina Bateman, a modern Victorian woman who follows in her father’s footsteps by becoming an Antiquarian. Passionate about her work, Thomasina decides to write a book on the barrows of England, so now she’s traveling the country to do a lot of research … and dig. However, her latest destination proves to be more challenging than anything she’s even encountered throughout her rather short career. Thomasina’s story starts on a railway station’s platform and continues in the remote village of Bewlay. After receiving a letter from a local, our youn...