Add 10 feet of GE’s Cync LED light strip to your smart home setup at new low of $19 (46% off)

Amazon is offering the GE Cync LED Light Strip Bundle for $18.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, you’d typically spend $35 for this kit and today’s deal saves 46%. It also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, making now the best time yet to pick up this LED strip. Designed to pair with either Alexa or Assistant, you’ll find that GE’s Cync LED light strips are a great way to add some extra ambiance to any space. The bundle on sale today includes the stock 80-inch light strip as well as a 40-inch extension to give you 10 feet of coverage. The strip connects directly to your home’s Wi-Fi network as well and requires no separate hub to function. Plus, it can be scheduled to turn on and off to automate your home’s lighting setup. Keep reading for more.



