TikTok Banned on Canada’s Government Phones

Canada is the latest country to ban TikTok on government-issued mobile devices after the European Commission and the United States enforced similar restrictions earlier this year. The President of the Treasury Board, Mona Fortier, explained in a statement that the app must be removed from all devices that are issued by the government. Furthermore, downloading TikTok will no longer be allowed. As for the reasons behind the ban, Fortier explains that TikTok “presents an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security.” Needless to say, no further specifics on this level of risk were shared, and the press release does not mention whether any information from government-issued mobile devices in Canada was compromised. There’s no evidence on this front, Fortier noted, adding that the da...