Canada is the latest country to ban TikTok on government-issued mobile devices after the European Commission and the United States enforced similar restrictions earlier this year. The President of the Treasury Board, Mona Fortier, explained in a statement that the app must be removed from all devices that are issued by the government. Furthermore, downloading TikTok will no longer be allowed. As for the reasons behind the ban, Fortier explains that TikTok “presents an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security.” Needless to say, no further specifics on this level of risk were shared, and the press release does not mention whether any information from government-issued mobile devices in Canada was compromised. There’s no evidence on this front, Fortier noted, adding that the da...Full Article
TikTok Banned on Canada’s Government Phones
Softpedia0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Canada: PM Trudeau on Ontario's life sciences sector, alleged election interference – February 27, 2023
Rumble
In Mississauga, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford participate in an announcement that AstraZenica will..
Advertisement
More coverage
Federal government banning social media platform TikTok from government phones
Upworthy
The federal government is removing and blocking the video-sharing platform TikTok from all federal government devices, citing..
-
Canada banning TikTok from federal government phones
CBC.ca
-
Memo: the Canadian government will ban TikTok from all federal mobile devices, effective March 1, “to ensure the security and protection of government systems”
Upworthy
-
Canada Joins US and EU in Banning TikTok From Government Phones
Upworthy
-
EU bans TikTok on government phones as national security concerns grow from Western lawmakers. TikTok says it feels blindsided by the lack of 'due process.'
Upworthy