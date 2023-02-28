Elephants in US zoos? Without breeding, future is uncertain

A community in the heart of California's farm belt has been drawn into a growing global debate over whether elephants should be in zoos. In recent years, some larger zoos have phased out elephant exhibits, but the Fresno Chaffee Zoo has gone in another direction, updating its Africa exhibit and collaborating with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums on breeding. The moves have drawn criticism and legal action from animal advocacy groups opposed to keeping elephants in zoos. Some experts said zoos simply don't have the space elephants need. In Fresno, zoo officials said teaching people about animals in real life makes a difference and can inspire a commitment to conservation.