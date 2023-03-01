Segway’s new Ninebot E25 electric kick scooter sees first discount to $650 (Save $120), more

Amazon is now offering the Segway Ninebot E25 Electric Kick Scooter for* $649.99 shipped*. Normally fetching $770, you’re looking at the very first discount since launching back in December. The $120 in savings land at an all-time low, as well. Equipped with a 300W motor, Segway’s E25 scooter can handle everything from quick trips to the store to slightly longer commutes and even joyrides. It sports a 15.5-mile range on a single charge, and can handle going 17.4 MPH. There’s a dual braking system for some added peace of mind, as well as a lightweight build that only weighs 31 pounds to help make transporting the EV when you’re not riding on it a bit more convenient. Head below for more.



