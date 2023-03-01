Swagtron’s EB-9 e-bike is made for cruising around town this spring at low of $637 in New Green Deals

Are you ready to enjoy the great outdoors while riding around town this spring? Well, Swagtron’s EB-9 e-bike is the perfect way to do just that. It has a top speed of 16 MPH which is perfect for just cruising, and the swappable battery lasts up to 28 miles on a single charge. Plus, it won’t need a single drop of gas or oil to function. On sale for 20% off today, it’s down to *$637* from its normal going rate of $800, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.



