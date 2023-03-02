Changing Your iPhone Battery Now Costs More

It’s not necessarily a secret that iPhone repairs are pretty expensive, and starting this week, they are even more expensive. This is because Apple has increased battery replacing costs for out-of-warranty models. As observed by CultOfMac, Apple now charges $89 for all iPhones that are no longer covered by warranty. As such, if you want to replace the battery in an iPhone X or an iPhone 13, you’ll now be charged $89. Previously, the same servicing was available for just $69. The $20 price increase isn’t necessarily surprising, especially because pretty much everything is becoming more expensive these days. However, the rising prices for older iPhones could convince some owners to get a new phone rather than invest in the current model. If you own an iPhone 8, for example, replacing the battery at the Apple Store now costs $69. The same for an iPhon...