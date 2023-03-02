Satechi’s new Duo Wireless Charging Stand provides portable iPhone 14 power at $85

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new Duo Wireless Charger Stand and Power Bank for $84.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having just launched at the very end of last year, today’s offer lands at 20% off the usual $100 price tag. It’s still one of the very first chances to save, and comes within $5 of the all-time low set during a limited-time launch promotion. Arriving as Satechi’s latest multi-device charger, the Duo Wireless Stand takes to refueling your gear while on-the-go with a built-in battery. Its 10,000mAh capacity is primed to handle topping off your iPhone 14 several times over, as well as giving some extra usage to AirPods and anything else that can plug in with a USB-C cable. We explore what to expect in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review, too.



