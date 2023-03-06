Tribes bury Southern California's famed mountain lion, P-22

Tribal leaders, scientists and conservation advocates have buried Southern California’s most famous mountain lion Saturday in the mountains where the big cat once roamed. After making his home in the urban Griffith Park — home of the Hollywood Sign — for the past decade, P-22 became a symbol for California’s endangered mountain lions and their decreasing genetic diversity. The death of the cougar late last year set off a debate between the tribes in the Los Angeles area and wildlife officials over whether scientists could keep samples of the mountain lion’s remains for future testing and research.