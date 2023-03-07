Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus now available in bright yellow

It’s nearly Spring, and if you’ve been thinking of buying a new iPhone and want one that will match the season you got it in, then Apple has some great news for you. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models are now available in yellow. "People love their iPhone and rely on it every day for all that they do, and now there’s an exciting addition to the lineup with a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus," said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. "The extraordinary battery life, lightweight design, pro-level camera and video… [Continue Reading]