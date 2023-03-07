LEGO debuts N-1 Microfighter and Pirate Snub Fighter from ‘The Mandalorian’, pre-order now

As the LEGO Star Wars news heats up for the rest of the year, today we’re getting a look at two upcoming creations out of The Mandalorian season three. Including a model that was just shown off in the first episode that premiered last week with the new LEGO Pirate Snub Fighter, there’s also a scaled-down version of a now iconic ship thanks to the N-1 Microfighter, and both of the new builds will begin releasing later this spring in May.



