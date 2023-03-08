Ted Lasso fans will have a chance to spend the night in the show’s iconic pub thanks to Airbnb

Ted Lasso has become one of the most popular shows on Apple TV+ with a lot of fans around the world. Ahead of the season three premiere next week, Ted Lasso has teamed up with Airbnb to offer a unique experience to Lasso fans. The iconic Crown & Anchor Pub, which is one of the locations for the show, will be available on Airbnb for a limited time for anyone to have the chance to spend the night there.



