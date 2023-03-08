Bethesda officially announces Starfield release date, new trailer, upcoming showcase, more
Published
The Starfield release date has finally been announced and we can expect a full-on showcase for the game in just a few month’s time now. But today, the folks at Bethesda have released a “Starfield: Official Launch Date Announcement” to keep eager fans on their toes and to give folks a little something to look forward to before the #StarfieldDirect event on Sunday, June 11. Head below for more details.
more…