Bethesda officially announces Starfield release date, new trailer, upcoming showcase, more

The Starfield release date has finally been announced and we can expect a full-on showcase for the game in just a few month’s time now. But today, the folks at Bethesda have released a “Starfield: Official Launch Date Announcement” to keep eager fans on their toes and to give folks a little something to look forward to before the #StarfieldDirect event on Sunday, June 11. Head below for more details. 

