Lenovo ThinkStation PX, P7, and P5 have chassis co-designed by Aston Martin

Today, Lenovo launches a trio of new ThinkStation computer models -- the PX, P7, and P5. All three feature a chassis that the company co-designed with famed car-maker Aston Martin. The front of each workstation is inspired by the iconic grill of Aston Martin's DBS grand tourer, and it is framed by beautiful red plastic. All three new ThinkStation machines are powered by high-end Intel Xeon processors and professional NVIDIA RTX graphics cards -- up to three depending on model. These computers feature PCIe 5.0 slots, USB-C, and Wi-Fi 6E. You can get 10 Gigabit Ethernet on the P7 and… [Continue Reading]