Let’s a go! Nintendo set to debut the final Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer right now

The new Mario movie trailer is set to debut any minute now as part of the latest Nintendo Direct. Now, on the eve of Mario Day 2023, Nintendo is set to broadcast a special Direct presentation focused entirely on the Mario movie and what appears to be the final official trailer before it hits theaters next month. We caught our first glimpse of the highly-anticipated film back on October of last year, followed be a slew of shorter clips and trailers thereafter, and that all culminates in today’s presentation set to go live at 5 p.m. ET today. Head below to follow along with today’s Nintendo Direct to see the new Mario movie footage.



