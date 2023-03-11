Microsoft releases new Canary build of Windows 11... and it might be the most boring yet!

A few days ago, Microsoft announced sweeping changes to the Windows Insider program, introducing the new Canary channel for those wanting to live right on the cutting edge. Now the company has pushed its first build to this channel in the form of Cumulative Update Build 25314.1010. Also known at the KB5025135 update, this build is possibly the least exciting Windows 11 release yet -- but that does not mean that it isn't important. See also: Microsoft is about to launch multi-modal GPT-4 complete with video Microsoft may soon let you move the Window 11 taskbar Microsoft is adding a… [Continue Reading]