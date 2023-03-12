LEGO’s 5,700-piece Ninjago City Gardens set returns to low with rare $50 discount to $300

Ahead of a new expansion to the popular city theme, today we’re tracking a rare discount to save on LEGO’s recent Ninjago City Gardens set. Courtesy of Amazon, today’s offer arrives as the first chance to save since back over the holidays last year and drops the massive cyberpunk city down to *$299.99 shipped*. You’d more regularly pay $350, with today’s offer stacking up to $50 in savings. It’s a return to the pre-price hike MSRP from last August, and delivers a match of the lowest price we’ve ever seen.



Back when we reviewed the Ninjago City Gardens set when it launched a couple of years back, I wrote home about just how vibrant and detailed the build is, and that same affection stands true today. All 5,685 included bricks combine to deliver a multi-layered display filled with various shops and homes, with the entire build celebrating the 10th anniversay of the Ninjago theme. Those five levels stack up to stand over 29 inches tall while still packing every inch with detail. There’s also 19 included minifigures, as well as a modular design that clicks in with other LEGO buildings. Head below for more.



