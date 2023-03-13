Blue’s Yeti Nano USB Microphone now 30% off to match Amazon low at $70 shipped

Amazon is offering the Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone for $69.99 shipped in all colorways Amazon carries. Regularly $100 with the blue and shadow grey variants sitting at closer to $90 as of late, you’re looking at up to 30% in savings and the best we can find. While we have seen fleeting offers for less at other retailers, today’s deals are matching the Amazon all-time low on what is still the most attractive and value-packed mid-tier model in the lineup if you ask me. The Yeti Nano delivers a far more feature-rich experience than the more affordable $40 Snowball iCE models (although this is still a solid mic in its price range) with a pair of custom mic capsules and multiple pickup patterns to support vocal broadcasting/streaming, at-home music recording (vocals, guitars, and more), and podcasting setups. No-latency monitoring comes via the onboard headphone jack alongside volume control, a built-in desktop stand and the USB cable you’ll need to connect it to your Mac, PC, or other recording hardware. More details below.



