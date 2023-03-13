Samsung’s 160MB/s PRO 128GB microSD card has never gone for less at Amazon, now just $15

Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Plus 128GB microSDXC at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model originally launched at $35 and has dropped down to between $20 and $22 at Amazon as of late. It regularly fetches $20 directly from Samsung where it is now matched and today’s deal delivers a new Amazon all-time low. Whether it is for your Android smartphones, drones, action cameras, or gaming consoles, this model provides 128GB of additional storage with transfer speeds up to 160MB/s. Featuring U3, Class10 speeds as well as a modern A2 app-loading rating, it also comes to your door backed by a 10-year warranty with protection against extreme temperature, water, magnets, x-rays, and more. Hit up our Tested with 9to5Toys review for additional details on the lineup and head below for more.



