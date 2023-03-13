TP-Link’s Archer AX80 Wi-Fi 6 Router with 2.5GbE sees second discount to $200 low

TP-Link’s Archer AX80 Wi-Fi 6 Router with 2.5GbE sees second discount to $200 low

9to5Toys

Published

Amazon is currently offering the latest TP-Link Archer AX80 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $199.99 shipped. Launching for $230 over December, this solid $30 discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve only tracked once before today. As this is a dual-band router, you will have access to 2.4GHz and 5GHz radios to provide wireless networking coverage speeds totaling up to 5,952Mb/s. Beamforming technology is used across the eight high-gain antennas to provide even coverage across your home so there are no dead spots. Additionally, you can integrate this router with Alexa to control the guest Wi-Fi network with just voice commands and TP-Link has now included a combination 2.5GbE WAN/LAN port for those with higher-speed internet plans. The Tether app will help you set up your new Archer router with guided instructions and give you access to management features. Head below for more.

more…

Full Article