TP-Link’s Archer AX80 Wi-Fi 6 Router with 2.5GbE sees second discount to $200 low

Amazon is currently offering the latest TP-Link Archer AX80 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $199.99 shipped. Launching for $230 over December, this solid $30 discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve only tracked once before today. As this is a dual-band router, you will have access to 2.4GHz and 5GHz radios to provide wireless networking coverage speeds totaling up to 5,952Mb/s. Beamforming technology is used across the eight high-gain antennas to provide even coverage across your home so there are no dead spots. Additionally, you can integrate this router with Alexa to control the guest Wi-Fi network with just voice commands and TP-Link has now included a combination 2.5GbE WAN/LAN port for those with higher-speed internet plans. The Tether app will help you set up your new Archer router with guided instructions and give you access to management features. Head below for more.



more…