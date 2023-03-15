Bring 512GB of portable SSD game storage to your setup with new low on Lexar’s SL660 at $75

Today we are tracking the best price yet on one of the more unique and value-packed solid-state game drives out there with the Lexar SL660 Blaze 512GB down at $74.99 shipped. This one launched in May of last year at $130 shipped and has more recently been sitting in the $90 range. Today’s offer is nearly $3 under our previous mention for a new Amazon all-time low as well. And just for comparison’s sake, the 512GB model here today comes in at $15 under the price of the WD_BLACK P40 – an equally as modern option with the same storage and speeds as the Lexar. While the lighting on the SL660 Blaze isn’t quite as customizable, it’s just as fast at 2,000MB/s, delivers a more unique form-factor, and features an “aluminum enclosure with a sandblasted finish for added protection, shock, and vibration resistance.” Head below for more details.



