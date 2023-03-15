Cuisinart’s Easy Clean Slow Juicer conveniently supports your health routine at $96 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart CSJ-300 Easy Clean Slow Juicer for $95.99 shipped. Regularly $160, you’re looking at a 40% or solid $64 price drop and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also both matching our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. It is, for comparison’s sake, still selling for the full $160 at Best Buy as well. Ready to support your ongoing 2023 health and fitness regimen, this slow masticating juicer features an “easy clean” filter, removable parts for easy cleaning in the top-rack of your dishwasher, and an included 1-liter juice pitcher with measurement markings. It is engineered to “powerfully press and crush fruits and vegetables for maximum juice extraction, this kitchen essential is a must for wellness-minded home chefs.” Head below for more details.



