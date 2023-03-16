Scientists: Largest US reservoirs moving in right direction

Parts of California are under water, emergency flood declarations are in place in Nevada, and water is being released from some Arizona reservoirs to prepare for a bountiful spring runoff. Climate experts say all the snow and rain over the winter months helped alleviate dry conditions in many parts of the western U.S. Even the country's largest reservoirs on the Colorado River are trending in the right direction. But experts say the precipitation is nowhere near enough to unravel the long-term effects of a stubborn drought afflicting lakes Powell and Mead, along with many Western states. Federal forecasters are scheduled Thursday to provide a spring runoff outlook for the U.S.