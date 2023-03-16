Experience an entirely new way of working with AI-powered Microsoft 365 Copilot

Microsoft today took the wraps off Microsoft 365 Copilot, a new tool that combines the power of large language models (LLMs) with business data and Microsoft 365 apps. Currently in testing with select commercial customers, Microsoft says that Copilot isn’t just a better way of doing the same things, it’s "an entirely new way of working". The company says that Copilot will work alongside Microsoft 365 customers in two ways: First, it is embedded in the Microsoft 365 apps people use every day -- Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and more. There is also entirely new experience called Business Chat… [Continue Reading]