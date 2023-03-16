YouTube TV gets yet another price hike

Right now, it feels like the US economy is in shambles. Tech companies are having huge layoffs, banks are failing, and inflation continues to eat away at people's savings accounts. Hell, many people can't even afford eggs anymore. And now, YouTube TV is joining the inflation party with a new price hike. Sadly, Google has decided to increase the monthly cost of YouTube TV from $64.99 to $72.99. Thankfully, this jump in price isn't astronomical -- it is a mere 12 percent jump. On a positive note, the 4K Plus add-on package is getting a price cut. ALSO READ: YouTube… [Continue Reading]