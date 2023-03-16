At just $13, you might as well score Belkin’s 7.5W MagSafe charger bundle (Save 57%)

Amazon is now offering the Belkin 7.5W MagSafe Charger with bundled 20W USB-C Charger for *$12.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, today’s offer sits at a new all-time low to fully deliver on the 57% in savings. It’s well below previous mentions that all arrived in the $20 or so ballpark, too. Sure, this might not be a full 15W MagSafe charger, but at just $13 it’s still worth a look for your setup. Whether you add it to your everyday carry for refueling your iPhone 14 out and about, or you plug it in in the family room for a communal power station, the package includes everything you need to take advantage of magnetic charging with one of Apple’s latest smartphones. It’ll dish out 7.5W speeds and features a 6-foot cable for some added slack away from the included 20W USB-C charger. Head below for more.



more…