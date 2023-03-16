Microsoft adds AI tools to Office apps like Outlook, Word

Microsoft is infusing artificial intelligence tools into its Office software, including Word, Excel and Outlook emails. The company says the new feature, named Copilot, is a processing engine that will allow users to do things like summarize long emails, draft stories in Word and animate slides in PowerPoint. It will also add a chat function called Business Chat, which takes commands from users. The announcement came two days after OpenAI rolled out its latest artificial intelligence model, GPT-4. OpenAI powers the generative AI technology Microsoft is relying on. Microsoft rival Google has also been integrating generative AI tools into its own Workspace applications.