Valve’s Steam Deck brings your gaming anywhere with first discount from $359

Valve is currently taking *10% off* all Steam Deck models with prices starting *from $359.10 shipped*. The Steam Deck was nearly impossible to find at launch for MSRP, let alone on sale. You’d typically pay $399 or more for the portable console, with today’s deal marking the first discount that we’ve seen…well, ever. Designed to let you bring PC gaming anywhere, the Steam Deck is Valve’s first foray into the gaming computer space. Based around AMD’s previous-generation Zen 2 processor, you’ll find that the Steam Deck delivers eight RDNA 2 cores, which packs around 1.6TFLOP of graphics power. For comparison, the previous-generation Xbox One S had around 1.5TFLOP of power. This, paired with Valve’s Steam Deck compatibility filter for games, allows you to have a pretty fluid experience when playing your favorite compatible titles on-the-go. Learn more about the Steam Deck in our hands-on review, then head below for additional information.



