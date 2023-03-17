Bellroy reimagines its leather passport wallet as the ultimate travel folio with hidden micro pen

Following the release of its new All-Conditions leather waterproof smartphone and accessories pouch, today we are taking a closer look at the brand new Bellroy passport wallet. Carrying what is essentially your most precious piece of travel-related documentation loose in your hand or a bag pocket can be just fine, but if you’re anything like me, having something that can both protect it from the elements and keep the rest of your small scale travel kit organized is a good thing. And Bellroy is now back with its improved second-edition travel folio to help the cause. More than just your average passport wallet with a couple pockets for your travel document and boarding pass, the new travel folio “keeps travel essentials at hand when you need them and zipped away when you don’t.” Head below for more details on the now available Bellroy passport wallet.



