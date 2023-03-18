LEGO’s new Avatar sets land at Amazon all-time lows: RDA site, Banshee Flight, more from $36

One of the latest LEGO themes to arrive hit the scene last summer and journeys to the sci-fi world of Pandora, with a collection of kits from James Cameron’s Avatar. And now, Amazon is marking down a collection of them to all-time lows. Amongst the three discounts available today, the LEGO Avatar Floating Mountains: Site 26 & RDA Samson kit is now on sale for the very first time. Dropping to $80 shipped at Amazon, you’re looking at a 20% price cut from the usual $100 going rate. This is delivering the only chance to save since it launched last summer, too.



As one of the larger kits in the LEGO Avatar lineup, set number 75573 arrives with 887 pieces which stack up to two different main builds. There’s the Site 26 container which features a furnished interior based around the film, as well as some pretty neat details that make it look great up on display. Though if I’m going to be talking about collectibility, the RDA Samson helicopter is the real highlight. It pairs with a small side build of the Pandoran mounters with a transparent piece that lets you prop up the copter on display amongst the rest of your collection. Then there’s four minifigures, with both human and Na’vi forms of Jake Sully, as well as Dr. Grace, Norm, and Trudy figures. Not to mention a Direhorse to complete the set. Get a closer look in our announcement overage of the LEGO Avatar theme, which covers the two sets on sale below, too.



