UN science report to provide stark climate warning

A major new United Nations report being released Monday is expected to provide a sobering reminder that time is running out if humanity wants to avoid passing a dangerous global warming threshold. The report by hundreds of the world’s top scientists is the first to summarize the research on global warming compiled since the Paris climate accord was sealed in 2015. It was approved by representatives from all U.N. member states during a week-long meeting of the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report in the Swiss town of Interlaken, meaning governments have accepted its findings as authoritative advice. At the start of the meeting U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that more must be done to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.