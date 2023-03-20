Land a 1TB or 2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD at the best Amazon prices yet from $90

Now joining the best price yet on the 500GB model from last week, Amazon has knocked the price of the more popular 1TB and 2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable Solid-State Drives down to new all-time lows. Now selling for $89.99 and *$139.99 shipped* respectively, these are the lowest prices we can find and the best totals we have ever tracked on Amazon. While regularly $116 and $211 directly from Western Digital, these drives sold for even more than that for most of last year and are now some of the best options on the market in this price range. The SanDisk Extreme landed at the top of our list of the best portable SSDs for a reason with high-quality builds, up to 1,050MB/s speeds more than fast enough for most folks, 2-meter drop protection, and USB-C connectivity. Head below for more deals and details.



more…