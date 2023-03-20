Furbo’s latest smart rotatable dog cam with treat tossing drops down to $157 (Reg. $210)

Furbo’s official Amazon storefront has now dropped the price on its latest 2022 model 360 Dog Camera down to $157 shipped. After launching for the first time at beginning of last year as an enhanced and upgraded offering of the original, the regular $210 smart dog camera is now matching the second-lowest total we have tracked. This is 25% in savings and within $10 of the Black Friday listing last year. The Furbo smart camera is designed to allow pet owners to keep a close eye on their furry friends at all times no matter where they might be. It delivers constant 1080p feeds directly to your smart device with 360 rotation to ensure your pets can’t hide as easily from the field of view. The 2-way audio and color night vision join real-time alerts that will push barking notifications to your smartphone and the ability to toss treats out on command. Head below for more pet cam deals.



