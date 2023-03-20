Use CRAFTSMAN’s cordless electric pole saw to trim your trees as spring arrives at $129 in New Green Deals

As today is the first official day of spring, you’ll want to get ready to trim your yard up and get it ready for warmer weather with spring and summer parties on the horizon. That’s where CRAFTSMAN’s 14-foot cordless pole saw comes to play. It’s on sale for *$129* right now, which is the first major price drop that we’ve seen since last summer when the same deal came around back in May. With no gas or motor oil, this electric pole saw can reach up to 14 feet and take care of branches that need to come down from your tree. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.



Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.



more…